The Sheridan Headlight

“Austin was a super kid,” his father, Terry Moody, said. “For 17 years, he had a full life.” Terry said his son was involved in a number of activities. When Austin was 8, he was a world champion in Taekwondo in sparring, fighting as a first-degree black belt and winning. Austin also played football for his Sheridan High School Yellowjackets team, and was named an honorable mention to the All-Conference team.



Wednesday, January 25, 2017

As the New Year was rung in, a new county judge took office in Grant County leaving vacant his former position of coordinator for the Grant County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), but that seat was quickly warmed by the newly named coordinator, Randall Berry.



Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Drop, cover and hold on! Stop, drop to the lowest point possible and cover your head and body by crawling under a desk or table or getting in a door way, etc. and hold on. It’s a drill most all remember participating in during their school days, but probably never thought much about especially living in Grant County, where notable earthquake events are not common and seldom thought or talked. Last Thursday served as a reminder that Grant County is by no means in the clear when it comes to earthquakes.



Wednesday, January 18, 2017

As the New Year begins for 2017, we have taken a look back at some of 2016’s top stories. The past year had many memorable moments for Grant County and its residents. Some of those moments are as follows:



Tuesday, January 03, 2017

Nathan Scarlett turns a Walther PP pistol over in his hands. The gun hardly looks like a pistol as just the frame is under review having been acid washed and sandblasted and in a state known as “in the white,” meaning no finish on the piece of metal whatsoever.



Tuesday, January 03, 2017