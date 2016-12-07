Home | Email Updates | Contact Us
The Sheridan Headlight | Sheridan, AR

Sunday, January 01, 2017
GRACELYN WEST, 2, of Sheridan, like many children across the country, is patiently waiting for Santa to arrive this weekend. Gracelyn, the daughter of Tamatha and Matthew West, watches as her mommy finishes up the Christmas window decorations. The countdown for Christmas Day is almost over with only four more days to go. Photo by Millie McClain

Former SSD coach facing dozen sexual misconduct charges
Tyler Pickett
Tyler Pickett

A former Sheridan Junior High School coach is now facing a dozen charges relating to sexual misconduct and sexual indecency with three different minor students.



Wednesday, December 07, 2016
News
2016 Christmas Cover Art Contest winners announced
Students in the Sheridan and Poyen school districts were invited to participate in the annual Christmas Cover Art Contest hosted by The Headlight. Participating schools were Sheridan elementary, intermediate, junior and high schools, and East End elementary and intermediate schools.

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Arrest made, but car hopping a problem, chief says

Car break-ins continue to be a concern in Sheridan, Police Chief Bob Adams said at this month’s City Council meeting.

“In the month of November, we show an increase over the same period of time over last year, an increase of 11.93 percent and it’s pretty indicative of the ongoing problem we have with car break-ins,” Adams said.



Wednesday, December 21, 2016
SSD, Kohler discussing partnership potential

Education and industry go hand in hand on many levels, and a potential partnership between Sheridan schools and Kohler Faucet Co. announced at last week’s Sheridan School Board meeting will only reaffirm the relationship.



Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Winterizing homes, remembering neighbors, pets recommended

Winter is finally upon us, and while children dream of a white Christmas and snow days out of school, winter can also be dangerous and costly if precautions are not taken to help protect homes from freezing temperatures.

There are many things that people can do to get their homes ready for winter. Those living in older homes especially need to prepare for cold wind.



Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Sports
SHS cheerleaders are back-to-back champs

Sheridan high school is home to a cheerleading dynasty.

The high school cheerleading team placed first in the 6A Division at the 2016 State Cheer Championships held Dec. 17 in Hot Springs. This is the team’s second consecutive state championship.

Getting to the top – and now staying there – did not come easily, said Coach Dana Morton.



Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Wilkerson, Nix are all-conference

Juniors Christian Wilkerson and Josie Nix have earned 6A-Central Conference all-conference honors for 2016.

Wilkerson ran an 18:11.97 to finish 11th at the conference championship meet in Siloam Springs on Nov. 3 to garner the honor.

Nix ran a 21:54.32 to finish 16th overall in the girls’ competition at the meet.



Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Junior Lady Jackets win at Atkins, fall to Vilonia

 

The Sheridan Lady Jackets freshman basketball team played a pair of non-conference contests last week to wrap up the pre-Christmas schedule. The eighth grade played as well.

On Tuesday, the freshmen traveled to Atkins along with the Sheridan High School varsity and JV teams. The Junior Lady Jackets came away with a 29-21 victory. Cass Henry led the way with 12 points. Kaitlyn Howard added 7, Savannah Sanford 6 and Bailee Bibb 4.



Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Tough Vilonia team gets past Jackets freshmen

The Sheridan Yellowjackets freshman team suffered just their third loss of the season on Thuesday, Dec. 15, with a 47-22 final against the Vilonia Junior Eagles.

“(Vilonia is) easily the best opponent we have played all year,” said Sheridan coach Charlie Kinser. “They hurt us in all areas of the game.”



Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Raney, Norman led Lady Jackets past Atkins

ATKINS — Madison Raney poured in 23 points in three quarters as the Sheridan Lady Jackets wrapped up their pre-Christmas schedule with a 72-32 romp over the Atkins Lady Red Devils on Tuesday, Dec. 13.



Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Indians and Warriors battle on court

            Poyen added another victory to the win column on Tuesday, December 13. They defeated the Warriors of Ouachita 71-61. Ouachita hit a three-pointer to open the game, and the first quarter would prove to be the most battled quarter. Jesse Benning scored first for Poyen on a drive to the basket. Poyen was quick to press and forced a turnover that resulted in a bucket for Michael Goodman. He had his best night of the season, scoring 16 points. Benning had 14 points on the night. The Warriors came back and hit back-to-back three-point shots. The first quarter ended in a 15-15 tie.



Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Sheridan Headlight
The Sheridan Headlight

