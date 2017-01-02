The Sheridan Headlight

Home | Email Updates | Contact Us
Monday, January 16, 2017
Officer Sam Shepherd (left) and Sheriff Ray Vance display items confiscated in a drug bust that was conducted on the morning of Dec. 30. Participating in the bust was Group Six Narcotics Enforcement Unit and the Grant County Sheriff's Department. The large bag of white meth weighed 40 grahams with a street value of $4,000. Other drugs seized included 'old school brown meth', marijuana and hydro-condone. Other items recovered in the raid included cash, drug paraphernalia and stolen property. The offender is facing up to 20-years in prison. Photo by Nelson Mears

Airport in need of more hangers

There are many reasons that people own airplanes. Hobbyists and businesses both make use of aircraft. And that is certainly the case locally as all of the hangar space at Sheridan Municipal Airport is currently rented out and has been for a while. The shortage of hangers has the airport’s board of directors looking for options for future expansion. One option is a grant they have recently filed for and hope to receive.



Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Looking back at 2016 through the year's top stories

As the New Year begins for 2017, we have taken a look back at some of 2016’s top stories. The past year had many memorable moments for Grant County and its residents. Some of those moments are as follows:



Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Gunsmith blues, finds home in Prattsville

Nathan Scarlett turns a Walther PP pistol over in his hands. The gun hardly looks like a pistol as just the frame is under review having been acid washed and sandblasted and in a state known as “in the white,” meaning no finish on the piece of metal whatsoever.



Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Remembering.... When Students Drove the School Buses at SHS

The following article was written by Jim Lancaster and published in Grassroots, a publication of the Grant County.  It is being reprinted here with Mr. Lancaster’s permission.



Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Tate elected APA President

Byron Tate, owner and publisher of The Sheridan Headlight, has been elected the next president of the Arkansas Press Association.



Tuesday, January 03, 2017
County, community honor courthouse retirees with receptions


Tuesday, January 03, 2017
2016 Christmas Cover Art Contest winners announced
Students in the Sheridan and Poyen school districts were invited to participate in the annual Christmas Cover Art Contest hosted by The Headlight. Participating schools were Sheridan elementary, intermediate, junior and high schools, and East End elementary and intermediate schools.

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Poyen teams fall in first round of holiday tournament

     In the first game of the Ouachita Holiday Tournament, (Wednesday, December 28), the Poyen Lady Indians fell just short to the Bismarck Lady Lions, by a final of 58-53. The Lady Lions drew first blood by pushing the ball inside, and scoring from the post. Poyen missed a few shots, but then Abby Fowler drove to the basket for what would be the first of her 28 points. She had a very strong game driving to the goal, and hitting shots from behind the arc.  The Lady Indians fell behind in the first quarter as Bismarck continued to score inside. The quarter ended with Poyen down 14-11. Fowler hit a three-pointer just as time ran out. She then started the scoring in the second quarter, by hitting another three-point shot. This tied the game for the first time. On the next inbound play for the Lady Indians, Rachael Goodman hit a short jump-shot. She had six points and five rebounds on the night.

       



Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Vermilyea wins 2 Arkansas Barrel Racing Association championships


Wednesday, January 04, 2017
SHS cheerleaders are back-to-back champs

Sheridan high school is home to a cheerleading dynasty.

The high school cheerleading team placed first in the 6A Division at the 2016 State Cheer Championships held Dec. 17 in Hot Springs. This is the team’s second consecutive state championship.

Getting to the top – and now staying there – did not come easily, said Coach Dana Morton.



Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Wilkerson, Nix are all-conference

Juniors Christian Wilkerson and Josie Nix have earned 6A-Central Conference all-conference honors for 2016.

Wilkerson ran an 18:11.97 to finish 11th at the conference championship meet in Siloam Springs on Nov. 3 to garner the honor.

Nix ran a 21:54.32 to finish 16th overall in the girls’ competition at the meet.



Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Junior Lady Jackets win at Atkins, fall to Vilonia

 

The Sheridan Lady Jackets freshman basketball team played a pair of non-conference contests last week to wrap up the pre-Christmas schedule. The eighth grade played as well.

On Tuesday, the freshmen traveled to Atkins along with the Sheridan High School varsity and JV teams. The Junior Lady Jackets came away with a 29-21 victory. Cass Henry led the way with 12 points. Kaitlyn Howard added 7, Savannah Sanford 6 and Bailee Bibb 4.



Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Tough Vilonia team gets past Jackets freshmen

The Sheridan Yellowjackets freshman team suffered just their third loss of the season on Thuesday, Dec. 15, with a 47-22 final against the Vilonia Junior Eagles.

“(Vilonia is) easily the best opponent we have played all year,” said Sheridan coach Charlie Kinser. “They hurt us in all areas of the game.”



Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Sheridan 1-11-17
 Sheridan 1-4-17
 sheridan 12-28-16

Sheridan Headlight

