The Sheridan Headlight

ONE-BLOCK SECTIONS of Vine and College streets in front of Sheridan High School are the focus of a request by Sheridan School District for permanent closure. The district is asking the City of Sheridan to approve permanent closure of sections of these streets directly in front of the high school for safety and space reasons. The plan is part of the district's new construction design for the high school. Sheridan City Council will hold a public hearing at the beginning of its next council meeting on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at Sheridan City Hall. Photo by Tanner Newton
As the New Year was rung in, a new county judge took office in Grant County leaving vacant his former position of coordinator for the Grant County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), but that seat was quickly warmed by the newly named coordinator, Randall Berry.
Stop, drop to the lowest point possible and cover your head and body by crawling under a desk or table or getting in a door way, etc. and hold on. It’s a drill most all remember participating in during their school days, but probably never thought much about especially living in Grant County, where notable earthquake events are not common and seldom thought or talked. Last Thursday served as a reminder that Grant County is by no means in the clear when it comes to earthquakes.
As the New Year begins for 2017, we have taken a look back at some of 2016’s top stories. The past year had many memorable moments for Grant County and its residents. Some of those moments are as follows:
Nathan Scarlett turns a Walther PP pistol over in his hands. The gun hardly looks like a pistol as just the frame is under review having been acid washed and sandblasted and in a state known as “in the white,” meaning no finish on the piece of metal whatsoever.
WHITE HALL — Of the five losses that the Sheridan Yellowjackets had suffered this season going into their battle with the rival White Hall Bulldogs on Friday night, two were by a single point, another by just 6 and their most recent, against the Watson Chapel Wildcats, with a 7-point difference.
The Sheridan Junior Lady Jackets freshman team started the second half of the River City Conference schedule the way they started the season, notching wins over a pair of league teams last week. On Monday, the Lady Jackets drubbed Jacksonville 46-10. On Thursday, they had a tougher challenge but prevailed at Maumelle, 33-24
MAUMELLE — The Sheridan Yellowjackets freshman team, coming off two big wins in River City Conference play, played even with the Maumelle Junior Hornets for a half but a second-half surge by the home team resulted in a 57-43 win over the Jackets on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Screaming fans, Grant County deputies and a victory for the Poyen Indians made the night-cap game on Friday, January 13 the most electric. The Poyen Indians defeated the Magnet Cove Panthers, 65-54, in what looked to be a game that may be a turning point for the Indians. The first quarter was a back-and-forth sparring match that ended with Poyen up by two, 12-10. The Indians’ press wreaked havoc on the Panther offense.
Standing room only and electric would properly best describe the atmosphere in the Poyen gym on Friday, January 13. In a highly anticipated rematch, the Poyen Lady Indians found sweet revenge in a dominating fashion over the Magnet Cove Panthers. The final was 60-42, in favor of the Lady Indians. Magnet Cove’s only lead came after making the first shot of the game; a three-pointer. From that point on, it was all Lady Indians, and the gym was shaking with Poyen pride.