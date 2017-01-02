The Sheridan Headlight

Officer Sam Shepherd (left) and Sheriff Ray Vance display items confiscated in a drug bust that was conducted on the morning of Dec. 30. Participating in the bust was Group Six Narcotics Enforcement Unit and the Grant County Sheriff's Department. The large bag of white meth weighed 40 grahams with a street value of $4,000. Other drugs seized included 'old school brown meth', marijuana and hydro-condone. Other items recovered in the raid included cash, drug paraphernalia and stolen property. The offender is facing up to 20-years in prison. Photo by Nelson Mears
There are many reasons that people own airplanes. Hobbyists and businesses both make use of aircraft. And that is certainly the case locally as all of the hangar space at Sheridan Municipal Airport is currently rented out and has been for a while. The shortage of hangers has the airport’s board of directors looking for options for future expansion. One option is a grant they have recently filed for and hope to receive.
As the New Year begins for 2017, we have taken a look back at some of 2016’s top stories. The past year had many memorable moments for Grant County and its residents. Some of those moments are as follows:
Nathan Scarlett turns a Walther PP pistol over in his hands. The gun hardly looks like a pistol as just the frame is under review having been acid washed and sandblasted and in a state known as “in the white,” meaning no finish on the piece of metal whatsoever.
Students in the Sheridan and Poyen school districts were invited to participate in the annual Christmas Cover Art Contest hosted by The Headlight. Participating schools were Sheridan elementary, intermediate, junior and high schools, and East End elementary and intermediate schools.
In the first game of the Ouachita Holiday Tournament, (Wednesday, December 28), the Poyen Lady Indians fell just short to the Bismarck Lady Lions, by a final of 58-53. The Lady Lions drew first blood by pushing the ball inside, and scoring from the post. Poyen missed a few shots, but then Abby Fowler drove to the basket for what would be the first of her 28 points. She had a very strong game driving to the goal, and hitting shots from behind the arc. The Lady Indians fell behind in the first quarter as Bismarck continued to score inside. The quarter ended with Poyen down 14-11. Fowler hit a three-pointer just as time ran out. She then started the scoring in the second quarter, by hitting another three-point shot. This tied the game for the first time. On the next inbound play for the Lady Indians, Rachael Goodman hit a short jump-shot. She had six points and five rebounds on the night.
The Sheridan Lady Jackets freshman basketball team played a pair of non-conference contests last week to wrap up the pre-Christmas schedule. The eighth grade played as well.
On Tuesday, the freshmen traveled to Atkins along with the Sheridan High School varsity and JV teams. The Junior Lady Jackets came away with a 29-21 victory. Cass Henry led the way with 12 points. Kaitlyn Howard added 7, Savannah Sanford 6 and Bailee Bibb 4.