The Sheridan Headlight

The Sheridan Police Department is investigating what happened to $2,600 that has been reported missing from the Sheridan Youth Baseball League.

A report, filed Jan. 13, by Brent Hunter, a member of the league’s board, said Hunter told the police that two deposits totaling $2,600 were supposed to be made. Hunter said the board treasurer, Brad Bridges, told him a few days later that the deposits had not shown up in the league’s bank account.