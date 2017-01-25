The Sheridan Headlight

“Austin was a super kid,” his father, Terry Moody, said. “For 17 years, he had a full life.”

Terry said his son was involved in a number of activities. When Austin was 8, he was a world champion in Taekwondo in sparring, fighting as a first-degree black belt and winning.

Austin also played football for his Sheridan High School Yellowjackets team, and was named an honorable mention to the All-Conference team.