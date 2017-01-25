The Sheridan Headlight

SHERIDAN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL players took a moment before their game Friday night meeting at center court to pray for their lost classmate's family and to honor the memory of their friend and fellow athlete, Austin Moody, who was an SHS football player as well as a member of the track and field team. Players along with other students and fans in the crowd wore shirts bearing Moody's jersey number (#64) and the words "In Memory of Moody." Moody died Jan. 19, and his death is now being investigated by the Grant County Sheriff's Office as a homicide. Photo (basketball team prayer) by Darla Young
Sheridan High School basketball players took a moment before their game Friday night meeting at center court to pray for their lost classmate’s family and to honor the memory of their friend and fellow athlete, Austin Moody, who was an SHS football player as well as a member of the track and field team. Players along with other students and fans in the crowd wore shirts bearing Moody’s jersey number (#64) and the words “In Memory of Moody.” Moody died Jan. 19, and his death is now being investigated by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office as a homicide. Photo (basketball team prayer) by Darla Young
The investigation into the homicide of a 17-year-old Sheridan High School student is ongoing, but few details are being made available in the interest of making sure the detective work is thorough.
Several community members returned to their vehicles after church services last week to find they had been broken into and items stolen. The vehicles were reportedly all unlocked and parked at two different area churches, and local law enforcement are reminding residents to lock their vehicles at all times no matter where they are parked.
The life and legacy of the late Grant County Judge Kemp Nall will be honored at the Grant County Chamber of Commerce Banquet. The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 21, but due to a scheduling conflict has been moved to Feb. 18.
On Friday, January 20th, I had the privilege of witnessing history by attending the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump. I was fortunate enough to receive tickets to attend the Inauguration through the office of Congressman Bruce Westerman, who represents Grant County in the United States Congress.
Sheridan Intermediate School students, staff and faculty can look forward to faster internet speeds with the approval of two technology proposals that will upgrade the school’s ethernet cables during the Jan. 16 meeting of the Sheridan School Board.
Clinging to a 45-44 lead with time running out, Taylor Melton stepped to the free-throw line and converted to increase the lead to 2. Though he missed his second shot, the Sheridan Yellowjackets freshmen were able to collect the carom and Melton was fouled again. This time, he knocked down both shots to make it a two-possession lead and, though the Watson Chapel Wildcats scored at the buzzer, it was too little too late as the Jackets claimed a 48-46 victory in the River City Conference bout.
The Sheridan Lady Jackets, ranked second in Class 6A by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, added a pair of lopsided wins in conference play last week, ripping Little Rock McClellan, 58-26, and arch-rival Benton, 45-20.
In the first game of the week, the Poyen seventh-grade boys gave a dominating performance and won by a score of 33-7. Dillan Spurlin played a solid game, crashing the boards and scoring in the paint. The Indians were up at the half, 20-5. The Indians controlled the entire game in every aspect.
“I was really proud of how well we shot tonight.” Coach Blue Kesterson said. “Our two-point field goal shot-percentage was 48 percent, and our three-point (shots) were 45 percent.” The Poyen Indians defeated the Ouachita Warriors 55-51 on Tuesday, January 17. If the Indians had not of come out “guns blazing,”
It was a game that started out as a battle, but leaned more heavily toward Poyen in the fourth quarter. The Poyen Lady Indians took out the Ouachita Lady Warriors by a score of 54-48 on Tuesday, January 17