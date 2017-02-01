The Sheridan Headlight

Gramt County Sheriff Ray Vance along with several GCSO deputies and Arkansas State Police troopers spent several hours the morning of Jan. 26 stopping traffic along State Highway 35 North near Palestine to hand out over 200 flyers asking for information that could be useful in the homicide case of 17-year-old Austin Moody. An arrest was made later that same day in connection with the homicide.
A Grant County man has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 17-year-old Sheridan High School student Austin Moody, and is being held on no bond awaiting the filing of formal charges.
Rummage sale enthusiasts from across the region are gearing up for the Second Annual Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt to be held March 9-11 along a 120-mile stretch of Arkansas Hwy. 35 extending from Saline County to Chicot County including the path through Grant County.
The Sheridan Police Department is investigating what happened to $2,600 that has been reported missing from the Sheridan Youth Baseball League.
A report, filed Jan. 13, by Brent Hunter, a member of the league’s board, said Hunter told the police that two deposits totaling $2,600 were supposed to be made. Hunter said the board treasurer, Brad Bridges, told him a few days later that the deposits had not shown up in the league’s bank account.
School can seem like a one-sided affair. The teacher and principals make the rules and assign the work, and the thoughts of the students are irrelevant. However, six Sheridan school students recently attended a two-day session where they learned how to play a bigger part in their education.
Several community members returned to their vehicles after church services last week to find they had been broken into and items stolen. The vehicles were reportedly all unlocked and parked at two different area churches, and local law enforcement are reminding residents to lock their vehicles at all times no matter where they are parked.
Clinging to a 45-44 lead with time running out, Taylor Melton stepped to the free-throw line and converted to increase the lead to 2. Though he missed his second shot, the Sheridan Yellowjackets freshmen were able to collect the carom and Melton was fouled again. This time, he knocked down both shots to make it a two-possession lead and, though the Watson Chapel Wildcats scored at the buzzer, it was too little too late as the Jackets claimed a 48-46 victory in the River City Conference bout.
The Sheridan Lady Jackets, ranked second in Class 6A by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, added a pair of lopsided wins in conference play last week, ripping Little Rock McClellan, 58-26, and arch-rival Benton, 45-20.
In the first game of the week, the Poyen seventh-grade boys gave a dominating performance and won by a score of 33-7. Dillan Spurlin played a solid game, crashing the boards and scoring in the paint. The Indians were up at the half, 20-5. The Indians controlled the entire game in every aspect.
“I was really proud of how well we shot tonight.” Coach Blue Kesterson said. “Our two-point field goal shot-percentage was 48 percent, and our three-point (shots) were 45 percent.” The Poyen Indians defeated the Ouachita Warriors 55-51 on Tuesday, January 17. If the Indians had not of come out “guns blazing,”
It was a game that started out as a battle, but leaned more heavily toward Poyen in the fourth quarter. The Poyen Lady Indians took out the Ouachita Lady Warriors by a score of 54-48 on Tuesday, January 17