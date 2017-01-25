The Sheridan Headlight

Home | Email Updates | Contact Us
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
SHERIDAN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL players took a moment before their game Friday night meeting at center court to pray for their lost classmate's family and to honor the memory of their friend and fellow athlete, Austin Moody, who was an SHS football player as well as a member of the track and field team. Players along with other students and fans in the crowd wore shirts bearing Moody's jersey number (#64) and the words "In Memory of Moody." Moody died Jan. 19, and his death is now being investigated by the Grant County Sheriff's Office as a homicide. Photo (basketball team prayer) by Darla Young

SHS Student's death is homicide, GCSO confirms
The investigation into the homicide of a 17-year-old Sheridan High School student is ongoing, but few details are being made available in the interest of making sure the detective work is thorough.



Wednesday, January 25, 2017
News
Multiple vehicles broken into at local churches

Several community members returned to their vehicles after church services last week to find they had been broken into and items stolen. The vehicles were reportedly all unlocked and parked at two different area churches, and local law enforcement are reminding residents to lock their vehicles at all times no matter where they are parked. 



Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Austin Moody is being remembered as a good son, student and friend.

“Austin was a super kid,” his father, Terry Moody, said. “For 17 years, he had a full life.”

Terry said his son was involved in a number of activities. When Austin was 8, he was a world champion in Taekwondo in sparring, fighting as a first-degree black belt and winning.

Austin also played football for his Sheridan High School Yellowjackets team, and was named an honorable mention to the All-Conference team.



Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Chamber Banquet set for Feb. 18

The life and legacy of the late Grant County Judge Kemp Nall will be honored at the Grant County Chamber of Commerce Banquet. The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 21, but due to a scheduling conflict has been moved to Feb. 18.



Wednesday, January 25, 2017
GCQC meets, JP's named to committees

The Grant County Quorum Court passed their first ordinance of 2017 during its Jan. 17 meeting.

Ordinance No, 2017-01 reads, “An ordinance adopting the supplemental appropriations and transfers to the annual operating budget for calendar year 2016.”



Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Local family attends Trump inauguration

On Friday, January 20th, I had the privilege of witnessing history by attending the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump. I was fortunate enough to receive tickets to attend the Inauguration through the office of Congressman Bruce Westerman, who represents Grant County in the United States Congress.



Wednesday, January 25, 2017
SSD approves technology updates for SIS

Sheridan Intermediate School students, staff and faculty can look forward to faster internet speeds with the approval of two technology proposals that will upgrade the school’s ethernet cables during the Jan. 16 meeting of the Sheridan School Board.



Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Sports
Jackets notch second road win in a row before falling short to Benton

Tyler Cleveland scorched the nets for 35 points on Tuesday, Jan. 17, including two clutch free throws in the final seconds to seal a 72-71 win over the Little Rock McClellan Crimson Lions.



Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Melton sparks Sheridan freshmen to thrilling win over Chapel

Clinging to a 45-44 lead with time running out, Taylor Melton stepped to the free-throw line and converted to increase the lead to 2. Though he missed his second shot, the Sheridan Yellowjackets freshmen were able to collect the carom and Melton was fouled again. This time, he knocked down both shots to make it a two-possession lead and, though the Watson Chapel Wildcats scored at the buzzer, it was too little too late as the Jackets claimed a 48-46 victory in the River City Conference bout.



Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Second-ranked Lady Jackets add two more victories

The Sheridan Lady Jackets, ranked second in Class 6A by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, added a pair of lopsided wins in conference play last week, ripping Little Rock McClellan, 58-26, and arch-rival Benton, 45-20.



Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Indians week in review
In the first game of the week, the Poyen seventh-grade boys gave a dominating performance and won by a score of 33-7. Dillan Spurlin played a solid game, crashing the boards and scoring in the paint. The Indians were up at the half, 20-5. The Indians controlled the entire game in every aspect.

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Indians hold off Warriors in furious finish
“I was really proud of how well we shot tonight.” Coach Blue Kesterson said. “Our two-point field goal shot-percentage was 48 percent, and our three-point (shots) were 45 percent.” The Poyen Indians defeated the Ouachita Warriors 55-51 on Tuesday, January 17. If the Indians had not of come out “guns blazing,”

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Lady Indians shoot down Lady Warriors
            It was a game that started out as a battle, but leaned more heavily toward Poyen in the fourth quarter. The Poyen Lady Indians took out the Ouachita Lady Warriors by a score of 54-48 on Tuesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
