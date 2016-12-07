The Sheridan Headlight

GRACELYN WEST, 2, of Sheridan, like many children across the country, is patiently waiting for Santa to arrive this weekend. Gracelyn, the daughter of Tamatha and Matthew West, watches as her mommy finishes up the Christmas window decorations. The countdown for Christmas Day is almost over with only four more days to go. Photo by Millie McClain
Students in the Sheridan and Poyen school districts were invited to participate in the annual Christmas Cover Art Contest hosted by The Headlight. Participating schools were Sheridan elementary, intermediate, junior and high schools, and East End elementary and intermediate schools.
Car break-ins continue to be a concern in Sheridan, Police Chief Bob Adams said at this month’s City Council meeting.
“In the month of November, we show an increase over the same period of time over last year, an increase of 11.93 percent and it’s pretty indicative of the ongoing problem we have with car break-ins,” Adams said.
Education and industry go hand in hand on many levels, and a potential partnership between Sheridan schools and Kohler Faucet Co. announced at last week’s Sheridan School Board meeting will only reaffirm the relationship.
Winter is finally upon us, and while children dream of a white Christmas and snow days out of school, winter can also be dangerous and costly if precautions are not taken to help protect homes from freezing temperatures.
There are many things that people can do to get their homes ready for winter. Those living in older homes especially need to prepare for cold wind.
The Sheridan Lady Jackets freshman basketball team played a pair of non-conference contests last week to wrap up the pre-Christmas schedule. The eighth grade played as well.
On Tuesday, the freshmen traveled to Atkins along with the Sheridan High School varsity and JV teams. The Junior Lady Jackets came away with a 29-21 victory. Cass Henry led the way with 12 points. Kaitlyn Howard added 7, Savannah Sanford 6 and Bailee Bibb 4.
Poyen added another victory to the win column on Tuesday, December 13. They defeated the Warriors of Ouachita 71-61. Ouachita hit a three-pointer to open the game, and the first quarter would prove to be the most battled quarter. Jesse Benning scored first for Poyen on a drive to the basket. Poyen was quick to press and forced a turnover that resulted in a bucket for Michael Goodman. He had his best night of the season, scoring 16 points. Benning had 14 points on the night. The Warriors came back and hit back-to-back three-point shots. The first quarter ended in a 15-15 tie.