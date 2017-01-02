The Sheridan Headlight

In the first game of the Ouachita Holiday Tournament, (Wednesday, December 28), the Poyen Lady Indians fell just short to the Bismarck Lady Lions, by a final of 58-53. The Lady Lions drew first blood by pushing the ball inside, and scoring from the post. Poyen missed a few shots, but then Abby Fowler drove to the basket for what would be the first of her 28 points. She had a very strong game driving to the goal, and hitting shots from behind the arc. The Lady Indians fell behind in the first quarter as Bismarck continued to score inside. The quarter ended with Poyen down 14-11. Fowler hit a three-pointer just as time ran out. She then started the scoring in the second quarter, by hitting another three-point shot. This tied the game for the first time. On the next inbound play for the Lady Indians, Rachael Goodman hit a short jump-shot. She had six points and five rebounds on the night.